Renegades on both ends of lopsided scores

High Prairie Renegade quarterback RJ Grievson (No. 15) carries the ball against the Sexsmith Sabres in high school football action Sept. 30. Teammate Brody Kit (47) protects his quarterback during the play.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades won their first game of the season in the high school Mighty Peace Football Conference.

Ranked No. 7 in Tier IV schools in the province, the Renegades slaughtered the host No. 10 Valleyview Hillside Cougars 59-6 on Oct. 6.

Head coach Tom Duchesneau was impressed with the effort of the players.

“Our offence was able to give our quarterback, RJ. Grievson, a little more time to move the ball which allowed him to connect with several nice passes,” Duchesneau says.

“Our defence played very well and didn’t allow the Cougars to advance the ball down the field.”

The Renegades led 18-0 after the first quarter. Cameron Patenaude- Pedersen scored a touchdown on a short pitch pass. Dreaden Richards ran in for the Renegades’ second touchdown.

Later, Patenaude- Pederson took a direct snap from quarterback Joe Ostermeier and scored his second touchdown of the game.

High Prairie added three majors in the second quarter to build the lead to 38-0 at halftime.

Grievson scored the first touchdown. Graham Supernault took a direct snap from Ostermeier and scored his first high school touchdown before Richards scored his second touchdown of the game before halftime.

High Prairie added three more touchdowns in the final quarter on touchdowns by Grievson, Lestat Masyk and Patenaude-Pederson.

Valleyview scored its lone touchdown late in the game to narrow the Renegade lead to 52-6.

High Prairie played their toughest opponent of the season five days earlier. The Renegades lost 50-6 at home Sept. 30 to the No. 2 Sexsmith Sabres, the defending provincial champions.

Trailing 36-0 at halftime, the Renegades scored their only points on a three-yard touchdown run by Patenaude-Pedersen with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.

“The game was a real eye-opener for a lot of our players,” Duchesneau says.

“This was the most lopsided defeat the Renegades faced in a number of years.”

The Renegades struggled to contain the strong Sexsmith team, Duches- neau says.

“We had six new players join the team the week leading up to the game and they weren’t used to the fast-paced hard-hitting game of the Sexsmith Sabres,” Duchesneau says.

Even though the score was 50-6, I thought our defence, especially our new players, played very well.”

High Prairie held off Sexsmith in some offensive series.

We were able to stop the Sabres on a number of drives when they were deep in our zone,” Duchesneau says.

“The biggest problem we had in the game was pass protection and run blocking.”

Renegade quarterback Grievson did not have time to move the ball before the Sexsmith defence was on top of him, the coach says.

High Prairie moved up to No. 5 from No. 7 in the provincial rankings on Oct. 11.

Sexsmith dropped to No. 3 from No. 2 while Valleyview remained at No. 10.

The Renegades head into the final week of the regular season. After visiting the Grande Prairie Composite Phoenix on Oct. 14, the Renegades close out the regular season Oct. 21 when they host the Edson Pacers.