Renegades, Outlaws gearing up for new season

The High Prairie Outlaws battled the Grande Prairie Raiders in Peace River Bantam Football League action Sept. 28, 2019 in High Prairie. Outlaw players R.J. Grievson [No. 10] and Korven Herr [No. 2] chase a Raider.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High school and minor football returns to teams in High Prairie and other communities in the Peace region after the 2020 season was grounded by COVID-19 restrictions.



The High Prairie Renegades high school team in the Mighty Peace Football League and the High Prairie Outlaws in the Peace Country Bantam Football League are gearing up for the 2021 season.



“Both the bantam and high school leagues are planning on running full game schedules with games starting in September,” says Tom Duchesneau, president of the High Prairie and Area Football Society.



“We plan to start training camp in mid-August.”



Players are eager to return to action, he says.



“We have several players that have been anxious to get back on the field,” Duchesneau says.



“Many players have been doing what they can to stay in shape during the shutdown due to COVID-19.



“Unfortunately, we were unable to have any team training during this time but look forward to hitting the field soon.”



Both teams continue to accept registrations for players.



“We are hoping to have around 25 players for each team,” Duchesneau says.



“We haven’t completed our registration process yet, but there has been a lot of interest from new players at both levels.”



Duchesneau and the football association congratulate Cameron Pe- derson for being selected to the Team Alberta U-16 team.



Try-out camps were held at the University of Alberta at Foote Field on July 2-4.



Pederson will be attending Team Alberta U-16 practices and participate in games in Red Deer from July 16-19.



Duchesneau remains the head coach of the Renegades and assistant coach of the Outlaws.



Ryan Greene returns an assistant coach of the Renegades.



Cody Herr and Jeff Copeland will again coach the Outlaws as both teams continue to recruit coaches.



For more information or to register, follow the High Prairie and Area Football Facebook page.