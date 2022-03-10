Renegades, Outlaws score awards

Most Outstanding Player Awards were presented to three players of the High Prairie Renegades high school football team. Left-right, are Jace Supernault, (offence), Lennox Alook (defence) and Lucas Okimaw-Davies [lineman].

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Top football players on High Prairie teams were honoured at an awards ceremony March 2 at E.W. Pratt High School.

Awards for the 2021 season were presented to the high school High Prairie Renegades and the bantam High Prairie Outlaws at the presentations, hosted by the High Prairie and Area Football Society.

Tom Duchsneau was the head coach for both the Renegades in the Mighty Peace Football League and Outlaws in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.

The Renegades celebrated their first victories in their sixth season.

“We won four games this season,” Duchesneau says.

The Renegades won three of 11 awards in the Mighty Peace league.

High Prairie won the Rick Gilson Team Sportsmanship Award for the team that best exemplifies sportsmanship and goodwill towards other teams, coaches and referees.

Graduating player Raiden Duchesneau won the league Most Valuable Player Award and the Top Defensive Back Award.

In team awards, Duchesneau also won the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Six other team awards were presented.

Marissa Bull won the Coaches’ Award.

Jace Supernault won the Most Outstanding Offensive Player Award.

Lennox Alook won the Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award.

Lucas Okimaw-Davies won the Most Outstanding Lineman Award.

Graham Supernault won the Most Improved Player Award. He was unable to attend.

Cameron Pedersen won the Rookie of the Year Award.

Several Outlaw players were also presented awards.

Keanu Vance won the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Kurtis Cardinal won the Coaches’ Award.

Draeden Richards won the Most Outstanding Offensive Player Award.

Henry Hudson won the Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Improved Player awards.

Lorne Ladouceur won the Most Outstanding Lineman Award.

Benjamin Lasher won the Rookie of the Year Award.

Coach Duchesneau also received the inaugural Volunteer Award from the football society. He has coached the Renegades for two seasons and the Outlaws for five seasons.

“We have a lot of tremendous athletes in the High Prairie region.”

He is also optimistic about the future of football in the community.

“If we want to keep this program growing, we need to help each other,” Duchesneau says.

He plans to continue coaching even as his son, Raiden, graduates from high school.

Most Outstanding Player Awards were presented to three players of the High Prairie Outlaws football team. Left-right, are Lorne Ladouceur [lineman], Draeden Richards [offence] and Henry Hudson [defence]. Hudson also won the Most Improved Player Award for the bantam football team.