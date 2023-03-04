Renegades, Outlaws score awards

Most Valuable Player Awards were presented to two players of the High Prairie Renegades high school football team. Left-right, are Korven Herr (defence) and Taggen Willier (lineman).

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Top football players on High Prairie teams were honoured at an awards ceremony Feb. 22 at E.W. Pratt High School.

Awards for the 2022 season were presented to the high school High Prairie Renegades and the bantam High Prairie Outlaws at the presentations hosted by the High Prairie and Area Football Society.

Renegade graduating player R.J. Grievson was a double winner as he received the Most Outstanding Player Award and the Most Valuable Player (Offence) Award for the high school team. He also won the Most Outstanding Player Award and the Quarterback-of-the-Year Award in the Mighty Peace Football League, announced Oct. 29. However, he has yet to receive the awards.

Awards were presented by Tom Duchesneau, head coach of both the Renegades and Outlaws and president of the football society.

He announced that he was stepping down from all three positions after many years.

“The last seven years have been great,” says Duchesneau.

“A lot of former players have been contributing members of the community.

“It is a very rewarding position and a lot of hard work.”

Duchesneau was the head coach of the Outlaws since their inaugural season in 2016 and became the head coach of the Renegades in 2019.

“We have a unique situation here in High Prairie with the same coaching staff for both teams,” Duchesneau says.

He says Cody Herr will assume the roles of head coach.

Herr was also the winner of the second Volunteer Award from the society.

Duchesneau is optimistic about the future of football in the community.

“Hopefully, we will have more players next season,” Duchesneau says.

“We need everybody to step up if we want the program.”

He appreciated all the support from parents, local schools and the community over the years that keeps the local program alive.

Renegades Awards

Korven Herr – Most Valuable Player (Defence) Award

Taggen Willier – Most Valuable Player (Lineman) Award

Damon Barber – Most Improved Player Award

Lestat Masyk – Rookie-of-the-Year Award

Keanu Vance – Coaches’ Award

Outlaws awards

Trenton Wait Radstaak – Most Outstanding Player Award

Konnor Krystal – Most Valuable Player (Offence) Award

Tyson Prince-Ladouceur – Most Valuable Player (Defence) Award

Zac Dubrule – Most Valuable Player (Lineman) Award

Oceane Simon – Most Improved Player Award

Harlan Rotenburger – Rookie-of-the-Year Award

Hunter Mohr – Coaches’ Award

Most Valuable Players Awards were presented to three players of the High Prairie Outlaws bantam football team. Left-right, are Zac Dubrule (lineman), Konnor Krystal (offence) and Tyson Prince-Ladouceur (defence).