Renegades preparing for playoffs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Renegades were clawed by the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 24-14 in high school football action Oct. 19 in Grande Prairie.

Dreaden Richards and Ryker Amyotte scored the touchdowns for the Renegades.

Head coach Tyler Bell says the Renegades played their best with a diminished roster.

“It was a hard-fought game of back and forth,” Bell says.

“Our Renegades gave it their all, even with numbers being short with players on the injury list,” he adds.

The Renegades were able to defend a punt by the Cougars after the Renegades forced the kicker into the end zone. High Prairie scored a two-point safety when the kicker was tackled by the Renegades.

The game was added to the regular season after the Renegades’ game Oct. 13 was cancelled when the Edson Parkland Pacers dropped out of the Mighty Peace Football Conference midway through the season.

With a record of 1-5, the Renegades prepare for the playoffs. Their first game is scheduled for Oct. 28 although their opponent was not determined by Oct. 20.

They play the loser of a game Oct. 21 between the Peace-Wapiti Titans, of Grande Prairie, and the Fort McMurray Saints.

“Our Renegades are ready for the playoffs,” Bell says. “Our coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of these young men and women that live for the sport just like we do.”