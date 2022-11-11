Renegades’ QB Grieveson wins MVP

High Prairie Renegade quarterback RJ Grievson, left, is congratulated by head coach Tom Duchesneau for winning the Most Outstanding Player Award and the Top Quarterback Award in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Renegade quarterback RJ Grievson won two awards for his play in the high school football season.

Grievson was announced the winner of the Most Outstanding Player Award and the Top Quarterback Award at the Mighty Peace Football Conference awards banquet Oct. 29.

He was first named the top quarterback.

“I thought it was pretty cool because it was my first year playing quarterback,” says Grievson, a Grade 12 student.

After he was named the most outstanding player, he was more than delighted.

“I felt pretty proud of myself and that my hard work paid off.”

No awards were presented because of a delay in getting them made, head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

He says Grievson deserves the awards.

“We are all very proud of RJ,” says Duchesneau, who also coaches the bantam High Prairie Outlaws and serves as the president the High Prairie and Area Football Society.

“We have known since he was in bantams that he has amazing talent and it is great to see him recognized by the league.”

Each team nominated players to represent their team in 10 different award categories. Coaches from each team then voted on the top player in each category.

“Several coaches commented on how great a quarterback RJ is,” Duchesneau says.

“They are also excited about his future in football.”

Grievson started playing football in Grade 9 but didn’t play in Grade 10 when COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 season. He played one year at running back with the Outlaws, then became a receiver for the Renegades in the 2021 season and shifted to quarterback in 2022.

He is focused on moving up.

“I’d like to take football to the next level,” Grievson says.

“A lot of people tell me that I’m making it, so it drives me.

“If I don’t, it would make me feel like I let them down.”

He is grateful for that support.

“I would like to thank my coaches, my family, friends, teammates and teachers for inspiring me and driving me to do better and always believing in me,” Grievson says.

He has his eyes on playing for the very well-respected Kelowna Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Junior Football League.