Renegades ranked for first time

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades have attained their first provincial rankings in high school football.

Alberta Football ranked the Renegades No. 6 for Tier IV schools for school enrolment 49 or less in the weekly rankings on Oct. 10.

Head coach Tom Duchesneau says the ranking shows the commitment and perseverance to build a program in High Prairie, now in its seventh season.

“We are happy to see our ranking at No. 6 in Alberta,” he says.

“It takes many years to build a program from the ground up, and it is nice to see that all the hard work from parents, players, volunteers and the schools is starting to pay off.”

High Prairie has a 3-3 record, and won its first two games on the field this year. The Renegades also earned a win in the Mighty Peace Football League standings Oct. 15 against Whitecourt in exhbition play, which has forfeited its games this season.

Duchesneau trusts the Renegades can move up the ranks and inspire more youth to join the Renegades and the High Prairie Outlaws in the Mighty Peace Bantam Football League.

“Winning in sports is more than just the score at the end of the game, but the more competitive a team is the more athletes they will draw,” Duchesneau says.

“We have seen our numbers increase at both the bantam and high school level this year, and are excited to see it continue to grow.”

To qualify for provincial playoffs, the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association takes the top team from each zone for each tier.

The Tier IV rankings also include No. 1 Sexsmith Sabres and No. 10 Valleyview Hillside Cougars.