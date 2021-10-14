Renegades roll to easy win over Titans

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades keep on getting better on the high school football field.

Ever-improving, the Renegades defeated the Peace-Wapiti Titans 43-7 in Grande Prairie on Oct. 6 in Mighty Peace Football League action.

Head coach Tom Duchesneau says the players are getting stronger as the team recorded its second win of the season and its history.

“I might sound like a broken record, but the Renegades played their best game in the team’s history,” Duches- neau says.

“Our coaching staff has been doing a great job to make improvements to every aspect of our game and it really showed.”

High Prairie opened the scoring on a touchdown by Lennox Alook with just under four minutes left in the first quarter for a 6-0 score.

The Titans took the lead 7-6 on a touchdown early in the second quarter.

From there, the Renegades rolled to victory.

R.J. Grievson and Jace Supernault added touchdowns in the second quarter for the Renegades who led 21-7 at halftime.

High Prairie punched in another pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to expand its lead to 35-7. Cam Pederson scored about midway through the third quarter before Drae L’Hirondelle entered the end zone with just over one minute left in the quarter.

Grievson scored his second touchdown of the game with just two minutes left in the final quarter to close the scoring.

High Prairie offence was in full force, the coach says.

“Our offense played very well,” Duchesneau says.

“We have a number of great athletes on the team which gives us a lot of options when moving the ball.

“It is very exciting to be a part of a team where players push themselves to get better everyday.”

Upcoming, the Renegades will be on the road to play the Whitecourt Cats on Oct. 15 in an exhibition game. Whitecourt is in a rebuilding year and was short of players to start the season and proposed to the league to forfeit all their games but still take part in exhibition games, Duchesneau says.

“Although this will be an exhibition game, Whitecourt has one of the best coaching staffs in the league and they have dominated the Renegades in the past, so we will definitely not take this upcoming game lightly,” Duchesneau says.

The Renegades visit the No. 1 provincial ranked and perennial powerhouse St. Joseph’s Celtics in Grande Prairie on Oct. 21 to end the regular season.