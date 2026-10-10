Renegades score 11 TDs in lopsided win

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – The High Prairie Renegades blanked the Valleyview Cougars 76-0 at home Sept. 24 to remain unbeaten in three games in the Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League season.

One of the game’s standout performers was Mary Flowers, who not only scored two touchdowns, but also delivered a dominant showing on defence, head coach Jeff Copeland says.

“Flowers was awarded the Renegades’ “Game Ball” honours – a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional impact on both sides of the ball,” Copeland says.

“She recorded a quarterback sack and added several key tackles and pressure plays throughout the game.”

Luke Flowers, Trace Patterson and Rylan Hadley-Roberts also scored touchdowns for the Renegades who led 55-0 at halftime.

Copeland gave full credit to Valleyview for never giving up.

“Even with the final score heavily lopsided, the Cougars showed real determination,” Copeland says.

The Cougars were without several key players after a game against the Sexsmith Sabres, forcing younger players into major roles.

“Despite the setback, they pushed hard early, trying to slow the Renegades’ momentum before High Prairie’s depth and pressure took control,” Copeland says.

On defence, Trenton Wait-Radstaak led the charge, collapsing pockets and shutting down runs with authority, the coach says.

He was backed by Benjamin Lasher, Darius Willier, and Gage McNabb – a unit that refused to give the Cougars any breathing room all game long.

As a kicker, Willier score 10 single points after touchdowns on 11 attempts.

“His confidence and consistency were undeniable – every kick was smooth, controlled and nearly automatic,” Copeland says.

“Even with one miss, Willier was lights out.”

After the game, Copeland recognized the coaching staff behind the Renegades’ success.

He commended offensive co-ordinators Brian Flowers and Taylor Copeland, along with defensive co-ordinator Ryley Leganchuk, noting that they have done an exceptional job preparing players for every game.

“Their game planning, discipline and ability to develop young talent have been key factors in the Renegades’ undefeated run,” Copeland says.

After visiting the Whitecourt Cats on Oct. 2, the No. 3 ranked Renegades visit the No. 5 Sexsmith Sabres on Oct. 16 to end the regular season. Weekly rankings were last updated Sept. 27.

The Renegades extend appreciation to Falcon Equipment Rentals and All Choice Rentals for donating a trailer and scissor lift to help video record the game.

“Their support plays a meaningful role in helping the team capture valuable video for coaching, development and future preparation,” Copeland says.