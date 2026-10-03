Renegades thanked 3rd after lopsided wins

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – The hometown High Prairie Renegades crushed the Hinton Wolfpack 51-6 in their home-opener Sept. 18 in the Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League.

Running back Luke Flowers scored six touchdowns for the Renegades, who led 6-0 after the first quarter, 31-6 at halftime and 45-6 after three quarters.

He rushed for more than 200 yards, consistently breaking through the Hinton defence and helping the Renegades take control of the game early, head coach Jeff Copeland says.

“With a powerful running game, smart quarterback play, an excellent performance by the offensive line and a defence that forced multiple turnovers, the Renegades put together one of their most complete games of the season,” Copeland says.

“If the Renegades continue to play with the same physicality, discipline and teamwork they displayed against Hinton, they will be a tough opponent for anyone in the league.”

The win against Hinton raised the Renegades to No. 3 in the rankings for 9-a-side football updated Sept. 20 by Football Alberta.

High Prairie defeated the visiting Valleyview Cougars 76-0 on Sept. 24 to increase the Renegades’ record to three wins and no losses.

(Watch next week’s issue of the South Peace News for a story and photo)

A major factor in the offensive successive in the game against Hinton was the outstanding work of the Renegades’ offensive line which controlled the line of scrimmage all game long, the head coach says.

Their physical play opened up running lanes for Flowers and gave the offence time to execute big plays through the air.

“The offence also benefitted from the great vision and decision-making of the quarterback Tyson Ladouceur, who distributed the ball effectively and put his teammates in position to to make plays throughout the game,” Copeland says.

“One of the biggest offensive highlights came when Connor Krystal hauled in a 25-yard touchdown reception, adding to the Renegades’ explosive attack.”

The defensive line was relentless and controlled the game from the opening kick-off.

Harlan Rotenburger earned “Game Ball” honours after he made three crucial interceptions, repeatedly shutting down Hinton drives and changing the momentum for the Renegades.

Trace Patterson came up with a huge defensive play, intercepting a pass on the first play of the fourth quarter for a touchdown to round out the scoring.

Darius Willier made several key defensive plays and helped lead a defensive unit all game.

“His aggressive style of play and relentless pursuit helped limit Hinton’s offensive opportunities throughout the game,” Copeland says.

Upcoming, the Renegades visit the Whitecourt Cats on Oct. 2 before they visit the Sexsmith Sabres on Oct. 16 to close out the regular season.