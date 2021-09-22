Renegades win first game in a rout

High Prairie Renegades player Raiden Duchesneau hurdles over the goal line and a Valleyview Hillside Cougar defender to score a two-point convert in the second quarter of high school Mighty Peace Football League action Sept. 10

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Renegades win! Renegades win!

The High Prairie Renegades won their first game in their sixth season in the high school Mighty Peace Football League.

On home turf, the Renegades caged the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 34-6 on Sept. 10.

“The whole team came together and played extremely well,” head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

“It was very exciting and rewarding to be part of this great day.

“Every player gave 100 per cent and it was great to see them be rewarded with their well-deserved first win.

He says the victory is pivotal for High Prairie football.

“Getting the first win is very important.

“It proves to the players that they have what it takes to be competitive in this league.

“We hope that it will attract more players from the area.”

Players were very excited to get the team’s first win, he says.

“It is a very proud moment for the players and coaching staff to get the first win since the team was started seven years ago.,” Duchesneau says.

“The win will help with the confidence of the team for the upcoming games and hopefully lead to more victories this season. “

Raiden Duchesneau ran in a touchdown from seven yards in the first quarter for the Renegades who led 6-0 after the first quarter, 20-0 at halftime and 34-0 after three quarters.

High Prairie scored two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Renegade quarterback Jace Supernault called his own number and ran in for a touchdown.

Duchesneau kept the ball and ran in a two-point conversion to make it 14-0.

Drae L’Hirondelle caught a beautiful pass up the middle from Jace Supernault and from 55 yards scored to make it 20-0.

High Prairie continued to charge in the third quarter when Duches- neau ran 25 yards for a touchdown.

Lennox Alook ran the ball up the middle for seven yards to make it 32-0 before Duchesneau ran in the for a two-point conversion to make it 34-0.

Valleyview scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The celebration of the first victory in history was postponed when the referee called the game with 9:09 left on the clock after a Valleyview was knocked out on a play. Thankfully, several minutes later, the player got up on his own.