Renegades win ‘Game of the Season’

High Prairie Renegades’ quarterback Keanu Vance (No. 31) carries the ball in Mighty Peace Football Conference action Sept. 8 in High Prairie against the Valleyview Hillside Cougars. At the left is teammate Taylor Copeland (No. 1).

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades won their first game Sept. 8 in the 2023 high school football season.

The Renegades caged the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 24-21 in their home-opener in Mighty Peace Football Conference action.

“It was called the ‘Game of the Season’ throughout the province,” Renegade head coach Tyler Bell says.

The Renegades bounced back after losing to the Cougars 13-6 last year in the Athabasca Bowl semifinal.

Levi Langevin scored three touchdowns in the win as both teams went back and forth as the lead changed hands five times.

After a scoreless first quarter, both teams got on track. Trailing 6-0, the Renegades tied the game 6-6 as Taylor Copeland ran in for a touchdown from 25 yards on a pass from quarterback Keanu Vance in the second quarter.

High Prairie took a 12-6 lead midway through the third quarter on a 39-yard run by Langevin for a touchdown.

The Cougars quickly responded with a touchdown to retake the lead 14-12 heading into the final quarter.

Langevin scored his second major of the game early in the fourth quarter after running for 32 yards to give the Renegades an 18-14 lead.

Valleyview quickly regained the lead 21-18 on a touchdown.

But Langevin scored his third touchdown of the game to give the Renegades a 21-18 lead with 2:16 left in the game.

The High Prairie defence stopped the Valleyview offence, who turned the ball over on downs on the Renegade five-yard line in the final seconds and hung on for the victory.

“All our coaching staff is very proud of the each and every player,” Bell says.

“They showed so much heart and determination like we show them at each and every practice.”

He also credited the Cougars for their effort.

“Valleyview showed up ready to play and we look forward to a future opportunity to face them again,” Bell says.

After visiting the Whitecourt Cats on Sept. 15, the Renegades host the Fort McMurray Saints Sept. 22 at E.W. Prat Field. Last year, the two teams battled to an exciting 50-50 draw in the season opener in High Prairie.