The Alberta government’s $20-million Restrictions Exemption Program [REP] Implementation Grant is now open to all eligible businesses, cooperatives and non-profit organizations. In-scope small and medium-sized organizations may use the one-time funding as they see fit.
“The [REP] has allowed participating organizations to operate almost like business as usual. We know there is a cost to implement the program so we are responding by providing $2,000 to businesses,” says Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer.
Alberta is the first province to provide funding support to organizations participating in a program that requires patrons age 12 and older to show proof of vaccination, a negative test result or medical exemption.
The REP came into effect Sept. 20 and allows businesses, cooperatives, etc. to remain open without the majority of public health restrictions.
REP grant available to Albertans
