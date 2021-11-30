REP grant available to Albertans

The Alberta government’s $20-million Restrictions Exemption Program [REP] Implementation Grant is now open to all eligible businesses, cooperatives and non-profit organizations. In-scope small and medium-sized organizations may use the one-time funding as they see fit.

“The [REP] has allowed participating organizations to operate almost like business as usual. We know there is a cost to implement the program so we are responding by providing $2,000 to businesses,” says Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer.

Alberta is the first province to provide funding support to organizations participating in a program that requires patrons age 12 and older to show proof of vaccination, a negative test result or medical exemption.

The REP came into effect Sept. 20 and allows businesses, cooperatives, etc. to remain open without the majority of public health restrictions.