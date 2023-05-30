Repertoire stages a wonderful show of dance

High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society staged its annual year-end recital May 13 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre performing arts centre to wrap up the dance season. Dancers ranged in age from preschoolers to those in their upper teens. Many of the dancers won awards at various festivals throughout the season. It was the first time since 2019 the recital was staged at the performing arts centre when the show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 by COVID-19 restrictions. The 2022 recital was held at Prairie River Junior High School.

Blake Ernst bends over backwards as she performs a Lyrical Solo to the song Dance in the Sky at the High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society year-end recital May 13 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre performing arts centre. The dance was choreographed by dance instructor Angela Meunier. The Red Ballet group performs Survival of the Insects choreographed by Madison Price. Karah Labrecque is in front, behind is Thandeka Ncube. Hana Sharkawi, left, and Dylan Hicks perform a duet to the song Last Good Bye choreographed by dance instructor Madison Price. The Teal Jazz group performs Shades choreographed by dance instructor Angela Meunier. Left-right, are Rhaya Gordon, Jenna Badger, Avery Noskey, Arras Marshall, Aria Wilcox and Shyne Carifelle. Kacie Labrecque performs a Contemporary Solo to the song Georgia choreographed by dance instructor Madison Price. Red Modern Group performs Energy choreographed by dance instructor Angela Meunier. In the front is Allegra Dubrule. In the back left-right, are Jade Badger and Blake Ernst. The Teal Ballet group performs Fairy Garden choreographed by dance instructor Madison Price. In frotn are Samantha James, Avery Noskey and Cadence Meunier. Red/Teal Lyrical group performs Love choreographed by Angela Meunier. Left-right, are Allegra Dubrule, Cadence Meunier and Jade Badger. Pink/Blue Contemporary group performs Crazy Love choreographed by Angela Meunier. Left-right, are Madina Sharkawi and Dylan Hicks. Sister Act! Karah Labrecque, left, and Kacie Labrecque perform a duet to the song Hugging You choreographed by Kacie Labrecque. Madina Sharkawi performs a Jazz Solo to the song Satisfaction choreographed by dance instructor Madison Price. Clara McLeod performs a Jazz Solo to the song Mad Hatter choreographed by dance instructor Madison Price. Allegra Dubrule performs a Modern Solo to the song Emily choreographed by dance instructor Madison Price. Niya Anderson performs a Contemporary Solo to the song Melody That Seizes choreographed by dance instructor Madison Price. Kacie Labrecque performs a Jazz Solo to the song When Doves Cry choreographed by dance instructor Madison Price.