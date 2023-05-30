Repertoire stages a wonderful show of dance

High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society staged its annual year-end recital May 13 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre performing arts centre to wrap up the dance season. Dancers ranged in age from preschoolers to those in their upper teens. Many of the dancers won awards at various festivals throughout the season. It was the first time since 2019 the recital was staged at the performing arts centre when the show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 by COVID-19 restrictions. The 2022 recital was held at Prairie River Junior High School.