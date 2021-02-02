Request for tax relief denied

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has turned down a request for relief from property taxes from an oil and gas company totalling almost $20,000.



At its meeting Jan. 27, council approved a recommendation to receive for information a request from N7 Energy for tax relief for unpaid taxes and penalties of $19,987.44 for 2019-20.



The recommendation was presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“That is a consistent recommendation we would give to other taxpayers,” Nanninga says.



Big Lakes received a letter of request from N7 Energy to council in mid-January, she says.



“In short, N7 is requesting forgiveness of 40 per cent of its outstanding tax balance, excluding 2020 penalties to date, which N7 has requested be waived outright,” Nanninga says.



“N7 cites challenging industry conditions and notes that they plan to be an ‘active corporate partner’ in the region by employing third-party contractors.”



The letter dated Dec. 17 states that N7 proposes to make a one-time payment of $11,155.78 and for council to consider the company’s current account with the county to be up to date and paid in full. N7 also requested that council excuse the penalties.



Nanninga says N7 Energy has one property in the county and includes a pipeline.



The property was acquired in 2018.

N7 Energy’s tax bill