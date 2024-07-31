Request to paint sidewalk denied, admin seeks direction

Emily Plihal

The Town of Peace River will be actively working on a policy for non-standard crosswalks to be approved in the community.

Administration was approached by a local non-profit group in June to paint a decorative crosswalk but had to be turned down because administration did not have a clear direction on how to proceed with the request.

“Pedestrian and vehicle safety are the most important issues for users of town streets,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“So, additions on or beside streets need to be carefully considered for their impact on safety of the street users,” she adds. “Decorative sidewalks must not detract from the safety of those using our streets including crosswalks.”

Manzer adds that in the past the Town has not had many applications to paint the crosswalks, and the couple that have been done were approved, however; administration and council felt there should be a clear way of dealing with future requests.

In 2018, administration surveyed the community to see how they felt about painted crosswalks. The survey produced over 500 responses, with most saying painted crosswalks are exciting, creative, and should be allowed in the future.

“The decorative crosswalks add to the town’s feeling of connectedness in much the same way as the utility box covers have added to that feeling as they are now in most parts of town,” Manzer says.

“The decorative crosswalks can also bring a recognition of diversity and belonging within our community.”

The 2018 survey was used to draft a policy that was brought to council at the time, but not adopted.

Peace River’s director of infrastructure and engineering, Pat Fisher, noted at the regular meeting July 22, that many other larger cities in the province have implemented similar initiatives. In Calgary, he noted ‘Paint the Pavement’ exists, and in Edmonton ‘Vibrant Streets’.

“Council will be reviewing a draft policy that administration will bring to us,” says Manzer.

“Once the policy is approved, it will be communicated on our social media.”

Manzer notes there will be a number of requirements to be met in order to be able to paint a crosswalk in the community, all which will be included in the policy set to be presented by administration. She says they anticipate investigating requirements in other communities to see what the best paints to use are, ease of installation, upkeep, crosswalk timelines, and all other details.

“Administration hopes to bring this back to council in the fall,” Manzer says.

“Many groups have months where their particular focus is recognized and this provides another way for a longer term recognition.”