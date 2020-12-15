Residents petition to keep dump open

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Almost 90 people signed a petition to Big Lakes County council to keep the Enilda waste transfer station open.



Eric Corbiere spoke to council during the public forum at its regular meeting Dec. 9. He presented council with a petition signed by 88 people urging council to reverse a decision to close the site Jan. 1, 2021.



“Turn it into a multi recycling centre like in Joussard, and open it two days a week,” Corbiere says as he appeared online.



“This is a more viable and feasible option.”



He says the site has been opened since the mid-1980s and used by many people in the Enilda and Big Meadow area.



“A lot of people don’t have trucks to take their waste to the regional landfill,” Corbiere says.



He notes it would be costly for the County to turn the site to its former state to meet environmental regulations.



“According to the Municipal Government Act, the County must act in good faith to the community and surrounding area,” the petition states.



“What happened to the eco station that was supposed to be at the Enilda dump?



“This would stop individuals from High Prairie, Joussard, Driftpile and other areas from dumping garbage.”



The reeve responded to Corbiere’s concern and the petition.



“It’s tough to get services close to everyone,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“We have to consider what’s best for the County.”



Matthews assured Corbiere council would discuss the petition, concerns and suggestions.



“We’ll consider what you told us and keep you informed,” he says.



At its regular meeting Oct. 14, council approved a recommendation by administration to close the site.



Theft, vandalism and misuse at the site have led to the move to close the station that has been unstaffed and has no controls.



“Administration [has] placed numerous cameras to attempt to control the site, which have either been stolen or destroyed,” says Vic Abel, director of public works.



“The station has been used for not only just bagged garbage, resulting in constantly having the bins filled with other waste.



“Other items have been left on site that cannot be put in the bins and numerous hours have been spent cleaning up around the site.”



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell was the only council member to vote against closure.



“Closing the site will make it worse,” says Bissell, who expects more waste to be dumped in ditches and other places.



Abel adds with Enilda being in “close proximity to both the Grouard transfer station and the regional landfill, closing the Enilda transfer station would be cost effective for the County without too great an impact on the residents of that area.”



The County estimates savings of about $77,000 in annual operating costs.