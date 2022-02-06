Resident’s request to post petition denied

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has refused to post a petition in its offices.

At its regular meeting Jan. 26, council turned down a request have a petition to keep the Swan Hills Waste Treatment Centre remain open to collect hazardous waste.

Council received a letter and petition from petition organizer Chris Lockhart for information.

Lockhart requested the County post the petition at their office in an area accessible to the public to receive signatures to bring the facility back to full operating capacity.

The letter states the provincial government has reduced the operating budget of the facility which has resulted in many people losing their jobs.

CAO Jordan Panasiuk says council initially opposed government plans to close the plant in 2025.

About one year ago, council met with Alberta Environment and Parks officials who explained the plan.

“We changed out tune,” Panasiuk says.

“What we want is the government to look at alternatives for the facility.

“That’s the council-approved message on this topic.”

Big Lakes and Town of Swan Hills councils support the government’s plan to close the facility.

At its regular meeting Oct. 27, Big Lakes council approved a briefing document to lobby the government to find a new role and purpose for the plant. Reeve Robert Nygaard said at that time that the facility is operating only once a month.

“There’s not much happening there,” he says.

Swan Hills council also endorsed the document.

“Both our communities wish to be partners in finding a solution that will reduce the province’s $176 million reclamation liability of this site while simultaneously diversifying and stimulating the local economy,” the document says.

“We believe there are alternatives available for the site; alternatives that will allow the province to offset reclamation costs and divest of the asset while contributing to the economic development of the region.”

Both councils have asked the government to provide the municipalities with a grant of $250,000, similar to the Coal Transition Fund, to seek outside expertise to find other possible options for the site.

“The closure of the site will be a devastating blow to the community of Swan Hills and Big Lakes County,” the document states.

Big Lakes will lose $1.16 million in direct annual tax revenue.

Swan Hills will also suffer.

“For an industry town of 1,300 residents with limited other employment options, eliminating 110 jobs means many of those employees and their families will be forced to move away from the community and their homes,” the document says.

“Since it opened in 1987, the Swan Hills Treatment Centre has provided a vital public service by safely processing more than 295,000 metric tonnes of hazardous waste over 2,000 different waste profiles,”

The plant accepts hazardous waste from across Canada, ranging from household waste gathered in toxic waste round ups, chemical laboratory waste from schools, to hazardous waste generated by industrial facilities across the county including PCBs.