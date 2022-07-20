Resignation prompts council to request 5

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Another resignation on Falher town council is prompting council to ask Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver to reduce the number of members on council to five.

Daniel Morin submitted his letter of resignation to council which was presented at the July 13 meeting.

“I have an opportunity to pursue management positions out of town which will require me to relocate,” wrote Morin.

“Now we are back down to five,” noted Mayor Donna Buchinski.

However, she noted for council to meet quorum for meetings the number is still four.

As a result, council requested CAO James Bell to write a letter to McIver asking that council be brought back to five members until the next municipal election in 2025.

“I really think that is what we need to do,” said Councillor Lindsay Brown.

Buchinski noted residents have issues in the town but “no one has stepped forward to sit around the table.”

“I would rather have seven,” she added.

“[But] we’ve done very well with five.”

Buchinski noted many other towns have reduced the number of council members to five, and many villages to three.

“I think we should be requesting to five,” she said.

Council was back to a full complement of seven after the swearing in of councillors Paosu Simard and Patrick Simon on May 2. Council was two short after the Oct. 18, 2021 municipal election which saw Mayor Buchinski and councillors Brown, Robert Lauze, Morin and Gaetane Pizycki elected. Simard and Simon were elected in a byelection.

However, Simard resigned June 8 and Morin July 13 leaving with only five members.