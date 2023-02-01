Resignation puts Falher into election mode

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The resignation of Councillor Patrick Simon has prompted the Town of Falher to plan for a byelection.

As required by law, Simon submitted his resignation to CAO James Bell Jan. 4 citing personal reasons. He promptly reported the resignation to council at its next meeting Jan. 18, and they began the process to hold a byelection.

Nomination Day for the byelection ends April 3 at noon. Candidates are free to submit nominations at the town office at any time before. A byelection occurs if more than one candidate steps forward. It will be held May 1. Nomination Day occurs four weeks before the byelection.

Council is now comprised of Mayor Donna Buchinski, and councillors Lindsay Brown, Robert Lauze and Gaetane Pizycki.

For more information, please contact the Town of Falher municipal office at (780) 837-2247.