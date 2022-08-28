Resort proposed on poor farmland east of Faust

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A tourist resort proposed for farmland east of Faust has been presented to Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting Aug. 10, council gave first reading to bylaw 16-2022 and 17-2022 to redistrict SE 13-73-11-W5 to commercial recreation district from agriculture.

Big Lakes received an application from landowner Darrell Williams to redistrict the land north of Highway 2, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

“The applicant is proposing to develop a resort of annual leased sites along the south boundary of the lot,” Olansky says.

“The majority of the land within both quarter sections is not rated at greater than 45 per cent productivity; therefore, it is not considered to be greater agricultural land and defined in the Municipal Development Plan.”

A public hearing is scheduled Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

No current development plan has been applied to date, Olansky notes.

Resort details will be required when the applicant applies for a development permit, including a storm water management plan, campsites, parking, children’s play areas, utility systems, buildings, as well as internal road networks, she adds.

The county may also require a traffic impact assessment at the time of application.

A resort may be used on a short-term, long-term or seasonal basis.

If the bylaws are adopted by council, an area structure plan will be required.

The ASP will detail the phases of the development, how the development will impact adjacent land uses, the natural environment and methods used to minimize negative impacts.

Further, the ASP will outline how the development will be serviced with sanitary, water and storm utilities.

All ASPs shall include necessary technical reports that include a geotechnical report; a biophysical assessment and/or wetland delineation report; an environmental impact assessment; hydrogeological reports and a historical resource impact assessment.

For commercial recreation developments, the county requires the developer to provide adequate buffering from adjacent residential areas.