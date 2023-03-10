Return of service bursary available

Helping students in post-secondary education continues to be part of Big Lakes County’s objectives.

The return of service bursary offers up to $3,000 to eligible students. The bursary is available to students who agree to return to work in the region after graduation for a specified period of time.

Applicants must graduate from a school in the county and agree to return to provide their expertise in the area’s diverse workforce.

Visit biglakescounty.ca and go to “grants” for more information.