Revived BSN being explored

The initial High Prairie Regional Business Support Network held its first session Feb. 23, 2017. Left-right, are Shaun Hicks, Cara Hicks, BSN co-ordinator Josh Friesen of Community Futures, guest speaker communications consultant Bronte Collett, Jesse Perry and Morgan Nesom.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A revived business support network for the High Prairie area is being explored to help businesses boost their services and bottom line.



A steering committee is being formed to launch the High Prairie and Area Business Support Network.



“The intention of the BSN is to connect on a regular basis to assist with building strong partnerships in our business community to address common current local and regional workplace challenges,” says Deanna Basarab, workforce consultant for Alberta Labour and Immigration, based in High Prairie.



“We want to see how we can support local businesses struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic and recession.”



She explained the BSN at the Big Lakes County council meeting Aug. 26.



Three members of Town of High Prairie council also sat in on the presentation.



The BSN works together to:

-Identify common workplace challenges and current labour market trends.

-Address identified trends and challenges, as a group, by exchanging ideas and building partnerships as an open, respectful and positive business network.

“Our goal is to create a safe environment to collaborate ways to address common workplace challenges through building partnerships,” Basarab says.



Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake executive director Josh Friesen is also working with Basarab on the plans but was unable to attend the meeting.



“The key in the sessions is sharing information,” Basarab says.



“We won’t just talk about issues, we will discuss what is the next step?”



A typical BSN session includes:

-Time for people to share business updates and labour market trends.

-Updates from the local chamber of commerce and municipalities on business issues.

-A speaker or focus group activity on a business, industry or workforce development topic.

“In Alberta, the BSN concept has been very successful,” Basarab says. “It brings business people together to talk about issues that relate to business.”



Community Futures led a BSN that met monthly from February 2017 to February 2018.



About 15 people attended meetings in the first few months before figures dropped to about four in the final months.



For more information, contact Basarab by phone at (780) 536-4617 or e-mail [email protected]