Reynolds succeeds McReynolds

Dave McReynolds

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has a new director of corporate services with a familiar name.

Dave Reynolds succeeds Dave McReynolds, who served as the interim director for the past several months.

Reynolds brings almost 30 years of experience in municipal administration and finance, most recently as manager of finance for the City of Wetaskiwin.

“I want to provide the county with a solid transparent financial position and build a great customer serviced-based team,” says Reynolds, who started May 16.

“I have a vast amount of experience in provincial and municipal finance, which will allow me to get up to speed quickly.”

Reynolds has also served as a finance manager for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo based in Fort McMurray, and for the City of Saskatoon.

He is happy to serve in a new municipality and new community.

“This position will allow me to have an impact with both the team at the county office, as well as the community.”

He was attracted to Big Lakes because of the laid-back lifestyle.

“I wanted to come here because of the quieter and slower pace of life where I can enjoy amazing prairie sunsets,” Reynolds says.

“I’m just happy to call High Prairie home.”