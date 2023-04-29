Rezoning planned for Joussard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A proposal to redistrict land in Joussard to residential has taken first steps by Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting April 12, council gave first reading to land-use bylaw 03-2023 to redistrict Plan 062 3891, Block 1, Lot 11 in Joussard to hamlet residential from urban reserve district.

Big Lakes received an application from Tracey Cloutier to redistrict the land, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

The applicant proposes to place a cabin on the lot on west side of Peace River Ave. which is currently designated urban reserve.

“However, cabin is neither a permitted nor discretionary in this district,” Olansky says.

“Cabin is a discretionary use in the hamlet residential district.”

The general purpose of the urban reserve district is to allow some development withing lands that are identified for future urban growth.”

A public was scheduled for May 10 at 1 p.m. in the council chambers.

The purpose of the hamlet resident district is to allow a variety of residential land uses of a smaller scale and higher density compared to hamlet estate, which are compatible with the overall residential character of a hamlet, Olansky says.

According to the Joussard area structure plan, the parcel is located within the east residential area, which consists of land north of Highway 2 and east of Range Rd. 134, which currently is a mix of resident and commercial recreational uses.

“These lands provide an opportunity to continue development of rural acreages and seasonal campgrounds,” Olansky says.

“This area will provide separation space between permanent residents and seasonal visitors to ease local conflicts.”