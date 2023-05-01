Rising costs, delays worry council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County continues to struggle with rising costs and delivery delays to acquire new capital equipment, such as heavy public works trucks.

At its regular meeting April 12, council approved a motion to increase the capital budget by $42,000 to buy a new tandem-axle plow truck and attachments.

Tenders were received by the March 7 deadline, says Kevin Cymbaluk, director of public works.

“The total unit price for the truck and attachments of $410,088 is about 43 per cent higher than our last plow truck purchase in 2021 at $287,500,” he says.

Council allotted $370,000 for the truck in the 2023 interim budget.

He says that economics remains to be a challenge for municipalities to buy and receive equipment.

“Supply chain delay issues have not improved significantly,” Cymbaluk says.

“Suppliers for these tenders are not guaranteeing delivery dates and, in some cases, not providing firm pricing, indicating that their pricing is ‘for budget purposes only’.”

A second request to increase the capital budget for another tender would not assure prompt deliver that the county prefers, Cymbaluk says.

In both tenders, the lowest bidders could not supply the new units until 2025, he says.

Reeve Robert Nygaard says he want to get the new equipment sooner than later.

“I’m nervous that if we wait longer to replace the equipment, we will not be able provide the level of service,” Nygaard says.

Cymbaluk agrees.

“We try to keep or replacement schedule on track, otherwise we would get higher costs,” Cymbaluk says.

Plow/gravel trucks are scheduled to be replaced every seven years, he says.

“After five years, the units is transferred to one of the airports in High Prairie and Swan Hills for snowplowing to extend the useful life of the unit since urea is used instead of salt for airport maintenance applications,” Cymbaluk says.

He notes that funds are taken from the equipment reserve.

Council also approved a motion to increase the 2023 capital budget by $12,000 to buy a new tandem axle dump truck and gravel box.

The 2023 interim capital budget allocated $238,000 for a new replacement truck and gravel box, Cymbaluk says.

Tenders were received by March 7.

He says in his report the total unit price for the truck and gravel box is $248,498.

Vehicle and equipment replacements are funded from the equipment replacement reserve, he says.

“The reserve has sufficient funds to fully cover the $12,000 increase to the budget,” Cymbaluk says.

He notes the new unit is part of the 10-year replacement schedule.

Council plans to adopt the final 2023 operating and capital budgets and tax bylaw at a special meeting April 19.