Rising costs prompt new plan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Rising costs of oil has forced the Town of Falher to find an alternative solution to settle the dust on a gravel road on its western boundary.

At its regular meeting June 8, council approved a motion to use an alternative way to control dust on Second St. West [Cemetery Road]) by milling the road instead of applying oil.

“Costs are going up,” Mayor Donna Buchinski noted.

CAO James Bell reported council recently received updated oil prices for dust control.

“Pricing has come in at $49,000 with only $40,000 in the budget,” Bell said.

“With oil prices being as volatile as they are, quotes are being guaranteed for only seven days at a time.

“On average, one litre of oil is 25-30 cents higher than last year at this time.”

He noted council will shuffle funds in the budget.

“We’re going to reallocate $10,000 for gravel along Second St. West to general use on roads and alleyways for a total 2022 gravel budget of $25,000 within expectations,” Bell said.

He also recommended council transfer the $40,000 to a reserve before the end of the year and utilize it to subsidize oil cost for 2023.

“In the interim, we will rework the road and apply asphalt millings,” Bell said.

“This will be successful in short-term dust control for 2022.”

Required labour is currently allocated in the budget as general labour, he added.

“In a typical year, we budget for $20,000 for gravel work.” Bell continued.

“However, in 2022, we budgeted for $15,000 in order to assist with the tight budget.

“Considering the condition of several alleyways, administration suggested the total purchase of $25,000 for gravel in 2022 before prices increases too much.”

He noted the gravel stock would be used as needed in 2022.