River pumps will be replaced, council decides

Two aging river pumps serving the Town of High Prairie will be replaced early in 2027.

At its regular meeting Sept. 8, council agreed to purchase two river pumps from Xylem at a cost of $245,847.99.

The two river pumps feeding into the water treatment plant are well past their life expectancy and have failed due to their age (40 years) and wear and tear swapping them over time, Shanda Dumont, director of corporate services, told council.

“They are no longer serviceable,” she added.

“It has cost $40,000 per year just to maintain these two pumps.”

To actually repair the two pumps today would cost about $100,000, she noted.

“In the interim, on an emergency basis, administration is renting two pumps at a cost of $7,422 per month plus diesel fuel of approximately $600 per day,” Dumont told council.

It will take up to 19 weeks to receive two new new pumps.

Councillor Bryce Shunter says the issue of replacing the aging pumps should have been addressed a long time ago.

“This is something that should have been ordered earlier,” Shunter said.

Several other council members agreed.

Mayor Daniel Vandermeuelen recommends the various town departments regularly report to council about the life of equipment so council can plan and authorize to replace equipment well and long before they are at the end of their life cycle.

It is important the two pumps get replaced, said Mike Denty, manager of roads and utilities.

“Every day counts,” he told council.

Unlike the old pumps, the new pumps will have power cables permanently attached to its body, preventing damage to the power cables, hoses and pumps when one pump is swapped out for routine maintenance, Dumont said.

“Purchasing new pumps will create efficiencies because they will be able to be connected to the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system and utility employees can read the data from their cell phones rather than manually inspecting the pumps at the river,” Dumont said.

Richard Froese

South Peace News