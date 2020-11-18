Robbing cell phone lands man behind bars

H.P. court docket

Judge G.W. Paul

Nov. 9, 2020

A Sucker Creek man will spend another few months behind bars after committing a robbery in High Prairie.

Teague Allan Willier, 21, was sentenced to 240 days in jail after pleading guilty to robbery when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 9.

“A mugging-style robbery gets a heavy sentence,” Judge G.W. Paul said during sentencing.

Court heard Willier, who appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre, stole a cell phone from a person at High Prairie Esso on Oct. 20, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu submitted.

Willier was holding a knife at the time of the incident.

Judge Paul said Willier got a break in the sentence that was presented as a joint submission from the Crown and his lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“This is a good deal,” Judge Paul said.

Willier was apologetic.

“He expresses remorse for his actions,” Renzini said.

Willier has addictions with alcohol and meth, he noted.

As part of his sentence, Willier was ordered to provide a DNA sample.

Willier was credited for 32 days already served.



* * * * * * *



Lionel Ernest Grey, 28, of Gift Lake, was handed a global sentence of 120 days after pleading guilty to two counts of unauthorized possession of firearms and one count each of possessing stolen property and failing to comply with release orders.

Charges arose after police found Grey in possession of a loaded semi-automatic shotgun, an unloaded sawed-off shotgun in a residence, and a stolen Honda generator in the back of a truck, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

Grey also breached orders when he failed to report to his probation officer on several dates.

“The joint submission is a bargain for you,” Judge G.W. Paul said during sentencing.

Grey was apologetic.

“He is expressing remorse for his actions,” said his lawyer, Derek Renzini.

Grey is taking counselling to combat his addictions to alcohol and meth, Renzini added.

Grey, who was credited for 75 days served as he appeared from Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre, was banned from possessing or using unrestricted firearms and weapons for 10 years, and restricted firearms and weapons for life.



* * * * * * *



Savanna L. Auger, 22, of Gift Lake, was placed on probation for 12 months after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon.

Auger was awakened by a male who broke into her home, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said. As she chased him out of the house, Auger grabbed and threw a kitchen knife at him.

The male received a small laceration on his shoulder.

“She is remorseful,” lawyer Derek Renzini said.

“She had a bad reaction in the situation.”

Renzini noted the two were in a previous relationship.

Auger was ordered to have no contact with the victim and was banned from possessing firearms and weapons during her probation.



* * * * * * *



A guilty plea to assault has landed a Grande Prairie man on probation for 12 months.

As part of his probation order, Kevin Starr, 24, must take and complete counseling and treatment as directed by his probation officer.

“This was an assault of a pregnant woman,” Judge G.W. Paul said during sentencing.

Court heard Starr grabbed and pushed her, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu submitted.

“He’s been in a tumultuous relationship with the victim,” Starr’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, said.

Starr was also fined $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60, for failing to appear in court.



* * * * * * *



Rodney Patrick Beaudry, 59, of Peavine, was fined $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60, each on two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Beaudry breeched a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m., Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

Court heard Beaudry also breached an order to not be intoxicated in a public place when he was found intoxicated at Cozy Corner Pub in High Prairie.

“He was disturbing other customers and asked to leave,” Eta-Ndu said.

Beaudry admits to having an addiction to alcohol, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

“You know there’s help out there, deal with it,” Judge G.W. Paul advised.



* * * * * * *



Joseph Titus Willier, 28, of Sucker Creek Cree Nation, was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to uttering threats.

Court heard the accused uttered threats to a person at a coronavirus checkstop on March 27, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“I will beat you up,” the Crown stated the threat.

“I will kick your…”

Willier was angry because his mother was not allowed to enter the community.



* * * * * * *



Miranda Rose Okimaw was fined $388 each for failing to stop for a police officer and for failing to hold a valid driver’s licence.

She was also fined $310 on another count of failing to hold a valid driver’s licence.