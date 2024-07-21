Rock paper scissors suggested instead of vote

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Despite the Town of High Prairie’s Code of Conduct Policy 2.0 which states in part, “Members of council shall hold sacred the democratic decision-making process,” one councillor was willing to hold a game rock paper scissors to decide the next deputy mayor.

Councillor James Waikle made the suggestion at council’s July 9 meeting after Councillor John Dunn told council he could not complete his term as deputy mayor. Waikle and Councillor Sacha Martens both let their names stand for the nomination.

“Why don’t we do it this way?” Waikle suggested. “See if Sacha is up to this. Rock paper scissors. I’m serious. I’ll do rock paper scissors with you, Sacha.”

CAO Bill McKennan quickly responded.

“I don’t think that would meet the legislative requirement.”

Rock paper scissors was not needed, however. Council eventually elected Waikle in a secret vote.

Dunn was appointed deputy mayor at council’s June 25 meeting from June 30 to March 1, 2025. However, due to recent job commitments, Dunn said he could not fulfill his duties.

“I won’t be able to meet that commitment any more due to my employment,” Dunn told council.

Councillor Therese Yacyshyn is the last councillor to complete her eight-month turn as deputy mayor from March 2 to Oct. 20, 2025. It was suggested her turn move forward but she declined. Waikle and Martens both let their names stand.

South Peace News asked Mayor Brian Panasiuk and the entire council by email July 13 how Waikle’s rock paper scissors suggestion represented professional conduct and why Waikle was not reprimanded for his actions. No one replied to the request by deadline, including Waikle.

The policy does not specifically mention “professional conduct” by word but it does say, “The Town of High Prairie Council commits to ethical and lawful conduct, including proper use of authority and appropriate decorum when acting as council members.”