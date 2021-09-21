Rodeo action at SP Park

Teagan Barnes-Roberts, of High Prairie, draws a bead on her target in Senior Breakaway Roping.

Natalie Stewart, of High Prairie, bears down in the Senior Breakaway Roping event.

One of the northern zone events in the summer rodeo circuit of the Alberta High School Rodeo Association was held at Spruce Point Park rodeo grounds Aug. 11-12. Competitors from all around the northern half of the province took part, including several from Kinuso and High Prairie areas. The north zone has five rodeos in the fall and five in the spring. The top point-getters go on to the provincial finals. Winners there go to nationals, and top performers there get to go on to an international finals rodeo, held in the U.S. The Spruce Point High School Rodeo followed one in Whitecourt and preceded an event at Teepee Creek. Results for the ABHSRA events can be found online at albertahsrodeo.com.

Kirsten Bruder, of High Prairie, competed in pole bending Sept. 11.