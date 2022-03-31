Rogers proposing HP tower

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Rogers Communications Ltd. wants to build a tower in High Prairie but some red tape will have to be dealt with first before the project becomes a reality.

Council discussed the proposal at is March 22 meeting and agreed to ask Rogers to follow Industry Canada’s public policy process, as well as develop a new telecommunications policy for the Town.

Another new policy was questioned by one councillor.

“Do we need a policy?” asked Councillor James Waikle. “I don’t imagine they work for free.”

The policy would be developed Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency, who is contracted by council to do such work.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse did not oppose because they already have a contract with MMSA and they are “under-utilized” by council.

“Correct,” said CAO Rod Risling, adding there would be very little charge to develop the new policy, and likely MMSA would not even charge.

Calgary-based Evolve Surface Ltd. is working on behalf of Rogers. The proposed tower is intended to provide data and cell service for Rogers’ customers in and around High Prairie. The proposed approximate 30-metre high tower site is proposed for the downtown core, which is not presently zoned to allow towers, CAO Rod Risling told council.

Rogers would like the tower built by late 2022 or early 2023.

Council does not have a current policy to deal with the construction of cell phone towers.

Rogers is one of several media giants serving Canadians.