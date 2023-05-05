Role reversal! May 4, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Usually it is the older people teaching the younger generation but such was not the case last week at the High Prairie Golden Age Centre. Over the next few weeks, students from E.W. Pratt High School are teaching Golden Age Club members how to use their technology devices. Students explain some basic technology and the do’s and don’ts. In the coming weeks, they will demonstrate and assist with many tasks, including phone safety, voice-to-text, video and conference calls, and uploading and emailing photos. Above, student Rhianna Erhardt, left, assists Marilyn Emter. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Vanier robotics students know their stuff! School News – Prairie River Junior High’s top badminton players advance Principal appointed at St. Andrew’s King named vice-principal at Kinuso School