‘Roll’ing in delight October 5, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Esme Pratt makes cabbage rolls under the watchful eye of her mother, Lindsie Pratt, at Ukrainian Cultural Day Sept 23 at the High Prairie Legion Hall. The day also included a chance to register for Zirka Dance. Over 60 registered. Others also learned how to make cabbage rolls. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Art Gala in Peace River Oct. 20 ‘Crown’ing glory! Quilt Guild Show & Sale Oct. 14-15 Triangle turns back clock for celebration