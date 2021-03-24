Rose-Comeau wins JCA presidency

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lorene Rose-Comeau has earned the trust of voters and another term as Joussard Community Association president.

Rose-Comeau received 80 votes to Rudy Willier’s 55 in the election held March 23.

Turnout was excellent with 136 residents voting.

In other results, Guy L’Heureux was elected vice-president. He received 88 votes compared to Albertine Prince’s 47.

Norman Deuchar won the election for secretary, receiving 91 votes to Anastasia Jorquera’s 43.

Four people ran for two director’s positions. Elected were Jeanette Willier with 84 votes and Albert Lemire with 81 votes. Diane Lamarche received 54 votes and Tahria Sawka 47 votes, and not elected.

Ballots were read by Judy Fortier. Votes were tallied manually by Diane Currie and electronically by Darla Driscoll.

Scrutineers were Andre Boschman, Lina Rochon and Lydia Willier.