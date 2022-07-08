Rough and ready! July 8, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Arlee Van Oorspronk is ready for the Spruce Point Park Rodeo – truly a cowgirl in the making! She was part of Howard’s Swan Valley Service float in the Canada Day Parade at Kinuso July 1. Dozens of entries took part despite the rainy weather. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You HP NLC grand opening Aug. 16 Ready to serve! St. Andrew’s class celebrates 2022 commencement Honey Festival chair praises all for job well done