Ecole Routhier School in Falher presented its annual Christmas concert on Dec. 14 in French. The concert featured class performances from students from maternelle to Grade 6. It was the first Christmas concert at the school since 2019 before COVID-19 restrictions cancelled concerts in 2020 and 2021. Routhier also held a concert Dec. 13 in English. Please see page B3 for text and photographs.

Grades 1-2 students in Miranda Gagnon’s class sang Pere Noel Frappe a la Porte and Bonjour l’hiver. Left-right, are Asher Servage, Deng Mathong, Emily Lussier, Gavin Guilbault, Olivia Dumont and Noah Brissette-Bartel. Students in Julie Rossin’s Grade 4-5 class sang Vive Le Vent. Grade 6 students in Elise Tanguay’s class presented a play Comment Le Grincheaux A Change Noel. Left-right, are Annabelle Morin, Tenley Robbins, Alexis Gagnon and Marlee Audet. Grade 3 students in Jenny St. Jean’s class sang Un Noel De Reves. Left-right, are Arianne Servant, Victoria Carley and Kaleb-Adam Capili. Maternelle students in Meagan Aubin’s class sang Quand le Pere Noel Vient Me Visiter.