Routhier students rolling in oats

Grade 6 students at Ecole Routhier in Falher prepare oat bars as part of their leadership project.

Grade 6 students at Ecole Routhier in Falher have taken the lead in presenting diverse oat recipes to their school community.

The school received a large donation of oats from the Town of Falher in November. School staff recognized an opportunity for learning and mentorship, says a High Prairie School Division Dec. 4 news release.

The project ties into health, nutrition, food preparation, public speaking, life skills, leadership, citizenship and mentorship as well as showcasing agriculture, a significant industry in the Falher region.

Each month, students will plan and prepare a different oat-based recipe. They will then share the prepared recipe with each class, along with a presentation on how the food’s ingredients vitalize their bodies.

The project strives to build leadership skills in Grade 6 students at the school and create ongoing opportunities to build relationships among the students and the school’s wellness coach.

Students have expressed positive comments about the project and are excited about the new taste test. They asked staff if they could do it every week and inquired about other ways they could serve in a leadership role.

Students’ confidence grows as they tackle each presentation and they encourage and support each other in offering positive and respectful comments.