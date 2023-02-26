Royal flush lands man jackpot! February 26, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 A man visiting Falher is $186,979.30 richer thanks to the Poker Lotto game. Alain Fournier was at Original Pete’s Confectionary at 109 Main St. SW in Falher on Jan. 25 when he picked up his ticket for the Poker Lotto draw later that evening. Fournier added the $1 “all in” to his ticket. It turned out to be a terrific decision. “I went up the counter and purchased my ticket,” says Fournier. I looked up at the screen and saw that I won the jackpot.” Fournier drew a royal flush, instantly winning him $10,000. But because he spent a loonie it added to his ticket making it worth $186,979.30. “I was shocked,” says Fournier. The happy winner has plans for his prize. “I’m going to pay off my home and some debt, he says. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Students show appreciation Holy Family Catholic Regional Division welcomes Ukrainian students Slave Lake needs a drug detox centre, says Health Advisory Council chair The Page – February 22, 2023