Royal Purple donates to MITAA

The MITAA Detox Centre in High Prairie received 31 special backpacks donated by the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks on May 24. Left-right, are detox centre intake worker Rhonda Ukrainetz, practicum student Cassie House, executive director Robin Stockman, Royal Purple Elks Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer and member Trish Long. The backpacks will assist clients in the shelter and those going for treatment. Each backpack contains toiletries, a toque and mittens, socks, a blanket, and a charger for a mobile phone. Stockman says the centre and clients greatly appreciate the donation and the backpacks initiated by the Royal Purple Elks. Greer says Second Wind Boutique in High Prairie supplies clothing for clients going for treatment and the backpacks from the Royal Purple Elks will supplement the clothing.