Royal Purple Elks support victims

The High Prairie and District Victim Assistance Society received six special backpacks, donated by the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks May 24. Left-right, are victim assistance program manager Verna Isaac, Royal Purple Elks member Trish Long and Royal Purple Elks Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer. The backpacks will assist victims who may have to leave a situation quickly, Isaac says. Each backpack contains toiletries, a toque and mittens, socks, a blanket, and a charger for a mobile phone. Isaac says the society and victims greatly appreciate the donation and the backpacks initiated by the Royal Purple Elks. A similar donation was made to the High Prairie MITAA Centre.