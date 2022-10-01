‘Royal’ sendoff! October 1, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion held a ceremony Sept. 19 to honour Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral was held earlier in the day. Legions in Peace River and Grimshaw also held ceremonies. Above, long-time Legion member Sir George Bennett places a poppy on a wreath. Behind is Legion Chaplain retired Pastor Pat Duffin. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page September 28, 2022 Historic 1919 silent film shot in Faust New leader thrills Viersen Merchant assaulted at Tomato Boy