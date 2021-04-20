S/Sgt. Wright accepts transfer to Olds

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt Warren Wright

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt Warren Wright is leaving in the next few months.



He will transfer to Olds RCMP to become detachment commander after serving in High Prairie since September 2017.



“I pursued a transfer to be closer to family down south,” says Wright, who adds the transfer was confirmed April 13.



“I look forward to return to Olds as it is my hometown and I still have family living in the area.”



He says his post in High Prairie was a limited-duration term position for four years.



Wright has served as detachment commander for High Prairie and Faust RCMP.



He plans to transfer in June, July or August.



The position to succeed Wright is being advertized by the RCMP.



Wright expects the new detachment commander will be confirmed in the next three months.



High Prairie RCMP Sgt. Brent Lawson will be acting detachment commander in the transition.



Wright will leave with countless great memories of the local community.



“I would not trade my time or experience at the High Prairie and Faust detachments for anything, as I thoroughly enjoyed my posting here,” says Wright, who has worked for the RCMP for just over 28 years in Alberta and Saskatchewan.



“The community of High Prairie will remain my favorite because of many of the remarkable people I have met during my time here.”



He appreciates the countless connections.



“The people I’ve met in High Prairie, Big Lakes County, Whitefish Lake First Nations, East Prairie Metis Settlement, Gift Lake Metis Settlement and Peavine Metis Settlement are by far some of the finest people I have ever met anywhere,” Wright says.



Those people include elected community officials, civil servants, firefighters, RCMP members and staff, other enforcement officers, educators, medical staff, business people, retail staff, farmers, volunteers, church go-ers and friendly neighbours.



“These are the kind of people that I admire the most in life, not the famous athletes or Hollywood celebrities, but the local people that positively contribute everyday to the wellbeing of their communities,” Wright says.



“These are the people that have impacted me and left a lasting impression on me.



“These are the ones who have made it a truly beautiful place to experience and be part of.”



Olds will be the ninth posting for Wright in his RCMP career.



He has served in postings in Saskatchewan communities of Pelly and Wollaston Lake before moving to Alberta in Lac La Biche, Calgary, Sundre, Didsbury and Fox Creek.