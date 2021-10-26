Sabres blank Pioneers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Pioneers lost 20-0 to the Sexsmith Sabres on Oct. 15 on home turf in high school Mighty Peace Football League action.

Going into the game, the Pioneers were ranked No. 9 for Tier III schools by Football Alberta while Sexsmith was No. 1 for Tier IV schools.

Head coach Mark Owens says the Pioneers are a better team than the score shows.

“This was a close, hard-fought battle throughout the whole game,” Owens says.

“Both teams were able to move the ball successfully at times on the ground and in the air.”

He says the Pioneers have to strive harder to reach the end zone more.

“For our team, we need to find the hunger to finish a drive and score,” Owens says.

“We had good success running the ball with Braxton Rudneski and Kadin Crann and quarterback Darren Hudak with some success in the air.”

AJ Poirier relieved Hudak at quarterback in the second half and again had some success moving the ball around the field, Owens says.

Peace River advanced the ball to the five-yard line in the first quarter but was stopped by Sexsmith as teams were scoreless after the opening quarter.

The Sabres scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and led 7-0 at halftime.

After a pointless third quarter, the Sabres added two touchdowns late in the final quarter to lock up the victory.

Sexsmith scored with two minutes left to go up 14-0.

The Sabres punched in a touchdown on the last play of the game from the three-yard line.

After playing the Hillside Cougars in Valleyview on Oct. 23 to finish the regular season, the Pioneers gear up for the playoffs.

Playoff pairings were decided after games Oct. 23, past the South Peace News print deadline.

The top four teams will play off for the Peace Bowl, and the bottom four teams play off for the Athabasca Bowl.

All playoff games will take place on Oct 29-30 in Grande Prairie at CKC Field.

Games for the Peace Bowl and the Athabasca Bowl are scheduled for Nov. 6.

Provincial playoffs begin on Nov. 13 with the quarter-finals.

Peace River will represent the Northwest Zone for the Tier III playoffs and travel to either St. Albert or Sturgeon Composite for its first-round game.