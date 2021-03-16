Safeguards to protect vulnerable removed

MP Arnold Viersen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Senate amendments that remove provisions intended to protect vulnerable Canadians, has passed and Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen is not impressed.



On March 11, Viersen voted against the amended Bill C-7, which he says removes protection with Canadians suffering with disabilities and those living with mental illness.



“Unfortunately, the Bill passed the House of Commons.”



He adds the ruling Liberals and Bloc parties rejected the advice of organizations representing vulnerable Canadians.



“Conservatives put forward an amendment that would have prevented access to MAID [Medical Assistance in Dying] where mental illness is the only reason for the request. This amendment was defeated.”



Viersen believes the revised Bill C-7 will harm the most vulnerable Canadians, putting them at risk of discrimination and death.



“Bill C-7 now undermines suicide prevention initiatives and normalizes death as a solution to suffering.”



There was a bit of good news as far as Viersen was concerned, however.



“I would like to thank the 24 NDP, three Liberals, and two Greens, for joining us in defence of vulnerable Canadians.”



The Bill will return to the Senate next week.