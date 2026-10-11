Safety first, urges Big Lakes County Fire Services

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – Big Lakes County Fire Services marks Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 4-10 and encourages citizens to think safety first.

Charge into Fire Safety – Safe Charging is a Superpower is the theme for the week.

“Fire Prevention Week is observed in October to remind us of the importance of fire safety and prevention,” fire chief Jason Cottingham says.

The special week began in 1922 to commemorate lessons learned from the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, a disaster that destroyed thousands of buildings, left more than 100,000 people homeless and caused hundreds of deaths, he noted.

“That tragedy shows how devastating fire can be without preparation,” Cottingham says.

“In 2026, Fire Prevention Week focuses on the everyday charging habits that can help reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires and keep homes and communities safer.”

He encourages families and citizens to:

– Always use the manufacturer-approved charger and cord that comes with the device.

– Place devices on hard flat surfaces like tables or countertops when charging.

– Never charge phones, laptops or tablets on beds, couches or under pillows where heat can easily build up.

– Unplug devices and remove them from the power source one they are fully charged.

– Charge larger items like e-bikes and scooters outside when possible and keep them away from primary exits.

– Discontinue use immediately if a device becomes unusually hot, starts to swell, emits smoke or produces an unusual odour.

“By learning from history and addressing today’s hazards, we reduce the risk of future tragedies,” Cottingham says.

Fire crews based in High Prairie, Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso have been steady with call in 2026.

Firefighters have responded to 129 calls as of Aug. 31, down from 152 for the same period in 2025.

Motor vehicle collisions have been the top category of calls with 54 responses, followed by 14 Emergency Medical Services assists, 14 other calls (such as gas leaks and power lines), 11 outdoor fires, 10 monitored alarms, eight structure fires, eight equipment and vehicle fires, seven mutual-aid requests, two water rescues and one search and rescue.

“Fire Prevention Week is important as it highlights a risk to life and property, which can be mitigated by some simple precautions,” Cottingham says.

“As a whole, prevention efforts by Big Lakes County Fire Services is committed to promoting a safer lifestyle through messaging and personal interaction.”

Big Lakes Fire Department works on fire prevention and safety all year. Capt. James Doyle is the main leader of prevention by focusing on public education, community engagement and proactive fire-prevention measures to protect residents and properties, he says.

This year, some of the programs have included monthly safety videos, free wildfire home assessments, FireSmart funding for a structure protection plan for Joussard, a vegetation management plan for Grouard, a bulldozer assessment for the county, school tours and outreach programs at community events.

“Through community outreach, training sessions and safety campaigns, we aim to equip residents with knowledge and tools to prevent fires and take appropriate safety precautions when living and working in Big Lakes County,” Cottingham says.

Big Lakes continues to recruit more volunteers.

“The fire service is inclusive, offering roles for everyone according to their abilities, including front-line action and support roles,” Cottingham says.

“We provide training and offer a junior program for ages 14-18, including scholarship opportunities with compensation for both training and emergency response efforts.”

For more information on how to become involved, contact deputy fire chief Luci Martinson by phone at (780) 523-1547 or e-mail to deputyfirechief@biglakescounty.ca.

2026 Roster: Big Lakes Fire Services

Fire Chief: Jason Cottingham

Deputy Fire Chief: Luci Martinson

Capt. James Doyle

District Fire Chief: George Baker

District Fire Chief: Fred Caudron

District Fire Chief: Conrad Cardinal

District Fire Chief: Everett Samuelson

Assistant Chief: Herman Sutherland Jr.

Assistant Chief: Mykola Wedmid

Capt. John Stokes

Capt. Claude Smith

Capt. Avery Getz

Capt. Dustin Seghers

Firefighters

Lucille Baker

Luke Bergen

Guy Berube

Jeff Birky

Brandin Bissell

Brian Bissell

Dianna Bissell

Brandon Cardinal

Cade Cardinal

Cindy Cardinal

Emily Cardinal

Russell Cardinal

Anthony Churchill

Ian Churchill

Niki Conrad

Travis Conrad

Stacey Coomber

Faith Fortier

Richard Garant

Marcus Goulet

Melvin Goulet

Kael Harder

Tamara Harder

Leigha Hunt

Mark Ivey

Daniella Lamouche

Aiden McLaughlin

Aaron Mindel

Trent Mindel

Tyler Mindel

Robert Nygaard

Angela Paul

Bob Plante

Darron Riddle

Ernie Samuelson

Brian Simpson

Peter Spruyt

Promise Spruyt

Kevin Torkelson

Mike Torkelson

Ethan Wedmid

Hunter Wedmid

Blake Williams

Sandy Williams

Mike Zatorski

Trinity Zatorski

Jim Zinyk

Recruit Firefighters

Chase Horsley

John McDermott

Bradley Nygaard

Junior Firefighters

Daryn Gladue

Aaron Nygaard

Peighton Nygaard

Elizabeth Spruyt

Jemma Spruyt