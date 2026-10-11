Safety first, urges Big Lakes County Fire Services

Richard Froese
South Peace News
(High Prairie) – Big Lakes County Fire Services marks Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 4-10 and encourages citizens to think safety first.
Charge into Fire Safety – Safe Charging is a Superpower is the theme for the week.
“Fire Prevention Week is observed in October to remind us of the importance of fire safety and prevention,” fire chief Jason Cottingham says.
The special week began in 1922 to commemorate lessons learned from the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, a disaster that destroyed thousands of buildings, left more than 100,000 people homeless and caused hundreds of deaths, he noted.
“That tragedy shows how devastating fire can be without preparation,” Cottingham says.
“In 2026, Fire Prevention Week focuses on the everyday charging habits that can help reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires and keep homes and communities safer.”
He encourages families and citizens to:
– Always use the manufacturer-approved charger and cord that comes with the device.
– Place devices on hard flat surfaces like tables or countertops when charging.
– Never charge phones, laptops or tablets on beds, couches or under pillows where heat can easily build up.
– Unplug devices and remove them from the power source one they are fully charged.
– Charge larger items like e-bikes and scooters outside when possible and keep them away from primary exits.
– Discontinue use immediately if a device becomes unusually hot, starts to swell, emits smoke or produces an unusual odour.
“By learning from history and addressing today’s hazards, we reduce the risk of future tragedies,” Cottingham says.
Fire crews based in High Prairie, Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso have been steady with call in 2026.
Firefighters have responded to 129 calls as of Aug. 31, down from 152 for the same period in 2025.
Motor vehicle collisions have been the top category of calls with 54 responses, followed by 14 Emergency Medical Services assists, 14 other calls (such as gas leaks and power lines), 11 outdoor fires, 10 monitored alarms, eight structure fires, eight equipment and vehicle fires, seven mutual-aid requests, two water rescues and one search and rescue.
“Fire Prevention Week is important as it highlights a risk to life and property, which can be mitigated by some simple precautions,” Cottingham says.
“As a whole, prevention efforts by Big Lakes County Fire Services is committed to promoting a safer lifestyle through messaging and personal interaction.”
Big Lakes Fire Department works on fire prevention and safety all year. Capt. James Doyle is the main leader of prevention by focusing on public education, community engagement and proactive fire-prevention measures to protect residents and properties, he says.
This year, some of the programs have included monthly safety videos, free wildfire home assessments, FireSmart funding for a structure protection plan for Joussard, a vegetation management plan for Grouard, a bulldozer assessment for the county, school tours and outreach programs at community events.
“Through community outreach, training sessions and safety campaigns, we aim to equip residents with knowledge and tools to prevent fires and take appropriate safety precautions when living and working in Big Lakes County,” Cottingham says.
Big Lakes continues to recruit more volunteers.
“The fire service is inclusive, offering roles for everyone according to their abilities, including front-line action and support roles,” Cottingham says.
“We provide training and offer a junior program for ages 14-18, including scholarship opportunities with compensation for both training and emergency response efforts.”
For more information on how to become involved, contact deputy fire chief Luci Martinson by phone at (780) 523-1547 or e-mail to deputyfirechief@biglakescounty.ca.
2026 Roster: Big Lakes Fire Services
Fire Chief: Jason Cottingham
Deputy Fire Chief: Luci Martinson
Capt. James Doyle
District Fire Chief: George Baker
District Fire Chief: Fred Caudron
District Fire Chief: Conrad Cardinal
District Fire Chief: Everett Samuelson
Assistant Chief: Herman Sutherland Jr.
Assistant Chief: Mykola Wedmid
Capt. John Stokes
Capt. Claude Smith
Capt. Avery Getz
Capt. Dustin Seghers
Firefighters
Lucille Baker
Luke Bergen
Guy Berube
Jeff Birky
Brandin Bissell
Brian Bissell
Dianna Bissell
Brandon Cardinal
Cade Cardinal
Cindy Cardinal
Emily Cardinal
Russell Cardinal
Anthony Churchill
Ian Churchill
Niki Conrad
Travis Conrad
Stacey Coomber
Faith Fortier
Richard Garant
Marcus Goulet
Melvin Goulet
Kael Harder
Tamara Harder
Leigha Hunt
Mark Ivey
Daniella Lamouche
Aiden McLaughlin
Aaron Mindel
Trent Mindel
Tyler Mindel
Robert Nygaard
Angela Paul
Bob Plante
Darron Riddle
Ernie Samuelson
Brian Simpson
Peter Spruyt
Promise Spruyt
Kevin Torkelson
Mike Torkelson
Ethan Wedmid
Hunter Wedmid
Blake Williams
Sandy Williams
Mike Zatorski
Trinity Zatorski
Jim Zinyk
Recruit Firefighters
Chase Horsley
John McDermott
Bradley Nygaard
Junior Firefighters
Daryn Gladue
Aaron Nygaard
Peighton Nygaard
Elizabeth Spruyt
Jemma Spruyt
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