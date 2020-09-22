Safety Patrol falls victim to COVID

Nevaeh Cunningham

Karina Munos

Nevaeh Cunningham

Karina Munos

HPE Reporters

This is Nevaeh Cunningham and Karina Munos with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News.



The staff and students are very glad to have Dayna Jarvis back in our HPE kitchen! Her first menu went out and wonderful smells are coming from the kitchen.



Grade 5/6C and 6L went to Jaycee Park last Friday on a Trees and Forest field trip. Cori Klassen, who works with Lesser Slave Forestry, organized a day full of stations for students to work their way through. The students have been learning everything about Alberta trees and forests. Since the students are not allowed on school bus field trips, they made the best use of Jaycee Park and its trees.



The teachers would like to thank Klassen and all the adults running the stations.



Please remember there is no school for the students on Sept. 25, as it is a Professional Development Day for teachers.



Toonie for Terry – Sept. 29. This year’s run theme is “One Day Your Way” for 2020. This year is the 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run. The challenge is to see which school can raise the most money for cancer research. We are asking that students bring a Toonie to support a real Canadian hero and cancer research.



Fox often said it was the youth who would carry forth his efforts and work toward a world without cancer. Students will be participating with their individual classroom either virtually, or on our playground.



Due to public health rules our Breakfast For Learning will be different this year. Students may ask their teacher for something to eat when they get into their classroom in the morning. The classroom will have some snacks and fruit available for the students as the breakfast room is not an option at this time.



A friendly reminder to parents/guardians: if you borrowed a Chrome last March for your child’s online learning, please return it to the school so that it can be set-up for this year’s students.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place at schools, HPE has decided to not run an AMA Safety Patrol program this year. HPE has participated in this program for many years and plans to return to it when restrictions have been lifted.



In Grade 5PS, students are exploring their love of learning through genre, understanding how to select a good-fit book and developing criteria for what a powerful reader does. Planning and drafting personal narratives. Students will listen to published personal narratives.



In Math, Grade 5PS is exploring graphs. Students will review and recognize what they need to include in a bar graph. Creating graphs and learning to interpret double bar graphs are some of the lessons they will go through. In addition, students are practicing their multiplication and division facts.



Grade 1B is settling into first grade! They are reviewing alphabet letter names and sounds. They read the book Chrysanthemum. Did you know her name has 13 letters? Students compared their names but none of them had names as long as hers! The shortest name in our class has three letters and the longest has eight.



Grade 5/6C would like to thank Darla and Michael Smith from the Park Theater for helping them create, “Our Future is so Bright” pictures. Students needed sunglasses and they couldn’t share. Darla and Michael Smith helped solved the problem by giving students 3D glasses. You guys are the best! Thanks, again!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!