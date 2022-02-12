Saints sweep basketball titles on home court

The host Peace River Glenmary Saints won the 48th annual Glenmary Red-and-Gold Basketball Tournament. Kneeling in the front row left-right, are Jesse Schweigert, Kayne Myers-Godlien, Greg Villarin, Laken Rein, Seth Parker and Andrew Smith. Standing in the back row left-right, are assistant coaches J.J. Saluna and Taylor Massier, Martin Gour, Kurt Castro, Kurt Saluna, Jeka Sobze, Grayson Gempesaw and head coach Jordan Loughlin. Missing in the photo are Bryce Winder and Lakota Testawich.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Glenmary Saints won both titles at their home tournament Jan. 28-29.

The Glenmary men defeated the High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers 99-58 in the final of the 48th annual Glenmary Red-and-Gold Basketball Tournament.

Seth Parker was named the Most Valuable Player in the eight-team tournament.

Defending their title at the tournament, the Saints came out flying and led 44-9 after the first quarter, head coach Jordan Loughlin says.

“Our press rattled them right from the start of the game,” Loughlin says.

The Saints beat the Chargers 89-60 in the Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament final Dec. 3-4.

Undefeated in 14 games in the season, Glenmary is ranked No. 8 in Alberta for 2A boys in the latest poll Jan. 17.

“This is a very special team,” Loughlin says. “The players are very exciting to watch them play.

“I love how they get along and play together as they look to get everyone involved offensively.”

The Saints defeated the Worsley Wildcats 77-49 in the semifinal and the Manning Paul Rowe Raiders 86-45 in the opening round.