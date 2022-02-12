Saints sweep basketball titles on home court

Richard Froese
South Peace News
The Peace River Glenmary Saints won both titles at their home tournament Jan. 28-29.
The Glenmary men defeated the High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers 99-58 in the final of the 48th annual Glenmary Red-and-Gold Basketball Tournament.
Seth Parker was named the Most Valuable Player in the eight-team tournament.
Defending their title at the tournament, the Saints came out flying and led 44-9 after the first quarter, head coach Jordan Loughlin says.
“Our press rattled them right from the start of the game,” Loughlin says.
The Saints beat the Chargers 89-60 in the Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament final Dec. 3-4.
Undefeated in 14 games in the season, Glenmary is ranked No. 8 in Alberta for 2A boys in the latest poll Jan. 17.
“This is a very special team,” Loughlin says. “The players are very exciting to watch them play.
“I love how they get along and play together as they look to get everyone involved offensively.”
The Saints defeated the Worsley Wildcats 77-49 in the semifinal and the Manning Paul Rowe Raiders 86-45 in the opening round.