Saints sweep Vipers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was a joyous trip home from Donnelly after the High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints junior high basketball teams swept the G.P. Vanier Vipers Jan. 19.

The girl’s team won 66-16 while the boy’s team won 51-35.

Zaida Auger led all scorers with 18 points to lead the Saints. Three other players scored in double -figures including Carley Cox with 12 points while Jaylla Hesse and Mariah Patenaude- Pedersen each added 10. Completing the scoring were Keira Laughlin with eight points, Tegan Laughlin six, and Jemma Hesse with two.

Only two players scored for the Vipers including Toshelia Boyle’s 14-point effort.

In games reported so far to the league this season, the Saints are 2-1 while it was the Vipers’ first game.

In the boy’s game, Zack Vink netted 31 points in the win for the Saints. Jed Nadrilejos added 10, Logan Bruder six and Nathaniel Lambton four.

Four players also scored for the Vipers. An incomplete gamesheet which did not include last names of some players makes reporting difficult.

The Saints increased their record to 2-1 while it was the Vipers’ first game.

Jan. 26, the Vipers are scheduled to travel to High Prairie to meet the Prairie River Raiders while the Saints travel to Grouard to play Kapawe’no.