Saints win Raiders volleyball tournament

The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints raise the banner as the champions of the 2023 Josh Halverson High School Boys’ Volleyball Tournament at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie. Left-right, are Aryan Ranjankumar, Eli Dubrule, Jamal Rouse, Sam Zallum, Dhyey Vandra, Zheylin Lamouche, Junior Isadore-Francis, Duston Mohr and coach Mathew Gabriel.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints won the boys’ side of the annual Josh Halverson Junior High School Volleyball Tournament Oct 20-21, hosted by Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

The Saints defeated the Wabasca Mistassiniy Mustangs in the final of the five-team tournament.

St. Andrew’s bounced back after losing to Mistassiniy in preliminary round-robin play.

The Saints defeated the host Prairie River Raiders, the Kinuso Knights and Oski Pasikoniwew Kamik, of Wabasca in round-robin play.

Team coach Mathew Gabriel says the team played strong in the final and tournament.

“This was our first tournament,” Gabriel says.

“They played very well, they did their best.”

He plans to grow boys volleyball at the school next year.

“We hope to build junior boys volleyball,” Gabriel says.